Soccer-Veteran Giroud trains like he's 20, says Chelsea boss Tuchel

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/OCTAV GANEA

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to the professionalism of Olivier Giroud on Tuesday after the veteran French forward's overhead kick gave his side a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to the professionalism of Olivier Giroud on Tuesday after the veteran French forward's overhead kick gave his side a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The 34-year-old's acrobatic effort in the 68th minute in Bucharest handed Chelsea the advantage going into the second leg of their last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on March 17.

Tuchel said Giroud, who has scored 11 goals for Chelsea in all competitions this season, was a joy to work with on the training field.

"He trains like a 20-year-old," Tuchel added. "He is a guy who has a good mixture of serious and joy in training.

"He is always positive and it is a big factor for the group.

"He enjoys every day being a professional soccer player on this level and this is the level he needs to be."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Manasi.Pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters