Soccer-VAR takes 10 minutes over red card in unhappy Colombia debut

Reuters
The VAR system had an unhappy debut in the Colombian championship (Dimayor) when it took around 10 minutes to make a key decision in the match between Millonarios and Deportivo Pasto on the opening weekend of the season.

