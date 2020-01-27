Soccer-VAR takes 10 minutes over red card in unhappy Colombia debut

The VAR system had an unhappy debut in the Colombian championship (Dimayor) when it took around 10 minutes to make a key decision in the match between Millonarios and Deportivo Pasto on the opening weekend of the season.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.