Soccer-VAR official from PSG's draw with Newcastle stood down

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 29, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Nov 29 (Reuters) - VAR official Tomasz Kwiatkowski, who recommended a controversial penalty check during Paris St Germain's Champions League draw against Newcastle United, will not be part of the officiating team for Wednesday's game between Real Sociedad and Salzburg.

During Tuesday's 1-1 draw, PSG's players called for handball when the ball bounced off Newcastle defender Tino Livramento's chest and against his elbow with referee Szymon Marciniak then invited to check the pitchside monitor by the VAR.

Marciniak, who had turned down a more likely penalty earlier, pointed to the spot and Kylian Mbappe scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to secure a draw for PSG.

Kwiatkowski will be replaced by Marco Fritz.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe slammed the decision to award the penalty, saying Livramento's hand was not in an unnatural position.

