Soccer-Vandals try to topple Zlatan statue by sawing at feet - BBC

Contributor
Simon Jennings Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Vandals have tried to topple a statue of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic outside Malmo Stadium in Sweden by sawing at its feet, prompting police to erect a fence around it, the BBC has reported.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Vandals have tried to topple a statue of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic outside Malmo Stadium in Sweden by sawing at its feet, prompting police to erect a fence around it, the BBC has reported.

The statue has been a target of angry fans at Ibrahimovic's hometown club ever since Sweden's record international goalscorer announced he had acquired a stake in a rival team.

Ibrahimovic made his name at Malmo FF before a trophy-laden career abroad but the announcement that he had taken a nearly 25% stake in Stockholm club Hammarby led Malmo fans to vent their ire on the 3.5-metre tall statue outside their club.

Fans scorched the statue with flares and sprayed racist messages on the ground nearby hours after the announcement on Nov. 27.

A Malmo police spokeswoman told the BBC that vandals had placed a rope around the neck of the statue in the early hours of Thursday morning and tried to saw through its feet.

"There is a risk now it could fall and we have placed a fence around it," the spokeswoman added.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((simon.jennings@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067497619; Reuters Messaging: simon.jennings.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More