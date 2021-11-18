Soccer-Van Bronckhorst named Rangers manager

Adds details, background

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Former Netherlands midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been named head coach of Rangers following the departure of Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa, the Scottish champions said on Thursday.

Gerrard, who ended Celtic's nine-year domination by guiding Rangers to the league title in an unbeaten season, left the club last week.

"I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts and largely has that experience of being winners," Van Bronckhorst told the club website.

"I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already alongside (sporting director) Ross Wilson and the board of the club, and I'm grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club."

Van Bronckhorst made more than 100 appearances for the Netherlands and had a short stint with Rangers during a playing career which also took him to Arsenal and Barcelona.

The 46-year-old switched to coaching after hanging up his boots in 2010 and cut his teeth in management at Dutch club Feyenoord with whom he won the Eredivisie title in 2016-17 and the KNVB Cup twice.

His last coaching role with Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F ended in December 2020.

Rangers, four points clear at the top of the league after 13 games, host sixth-placed Hibernian on Sunday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ed Osmond)

