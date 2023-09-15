News & Insights

Soccer-USM Alger win African Super Cup

September 15, 2023

Reuters

TAIF, Saudi Arabia, Sept 15 (Reuters) - USM Alger upset the odds on Friday and took the African Super Cup with a 1-0 victory over favourites Al Ahly of Egypt, netting a first half penalty to win the contest.

Defender Zineddine Belaid tucked away the 42nd minute spotkick for USMA, who won last season’s African Confederation Cup, to take the trophy over the Egyptian giants.

Al Ahly, who were Champions League winners in the last campaign and had won two of the last three Super Cups, failed to make use of their opportunities in the match played in Taif, Saudi Arabia.

USMA are only the second Algerian side to win the Super Cup after Entente Setif, who beat Al Ahly on post-match penalties in 2015.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

