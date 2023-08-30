News & Insights

US Markets

Soccer-US striker Balogun joins Ligue 1 side Monaco from Arsenal

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Peltier

August 30, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - AS Monaco have signed United States striker Folarin Balogun from Premier League side Arsenal on a five-year deal, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the deal was worth around 40 million euros ($43.71 million).

Balogun, 22, joined Arsenal at the age of eight but made only 10 appearances for the north London outfit before moving on loan to Championship side Middlesbrough and Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims in January and August 2022, respectively.

He had a breakout season at Reims, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. Balogun was linked with a move to several European clubs before deciding on Monaco as his next destination.

Balogun, who was born in Brooklyn, New York but raised in England, switched his international allegiance from England to the United States in May.

($1 = 0.9151 euros)

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.