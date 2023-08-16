Soccer-US coach Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit -ESPN

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Vlatko Andonovski has resigned as head coach of the United States women's national soccer team, ESPN reported on Wednesday, following the four-times champions' early exit from the Women's World Cup this month.

The Americans were on the hunt for an unprecedented third consecutive title but crashed out in the round of 16 against Sweden, marking their worst performance in the quadrennial tournament.

U.S. Soccer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The team have a pair of friendlies against South Africa set for Sept. 21 and 24. An interim coach was expected to take the reins for those matches, ESPN said.

Andonovski faced sky-high expectations when he took over nearly four years ago, after previous coach Jill Ellis guided the team to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

He led the United States to bronze at the Tokyo Olympics but there were early signs of trouble at the competition in Australia and New Zealand as the team failed to hit their stride after a slew of pre-tournament injuries.

