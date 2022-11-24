US Markets

Soccer-Uruguay and South Korea goalless at halftime

November 24, 2022 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Manasi Pathak for Reuters ->

By Manasi Pathak

AL RAYYAN, QATAR, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The first half of Thursday's World Cup Group H match between Uruguay and South Korea ended 0-0 at halftime at the Education City Stadium, with the South American side guilty of wasting opportunities.

Federico Valverde sent a volley wide and Darwin Nunez failed to connect with a pass in the penalty box. Later, Diego Godin's header struck the post. For South Korea, Hwang Ui-jo scuffed their best chance by shooting over the bar from close range.

