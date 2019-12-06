Soccer-Under-pressure Pellegrini focused on improving West Ham performances

Dec 6 (Reuters) - West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Friday that the constant pressure he faces in the job helps him to focus on improving results at the Premier League club.

West Ham, who were fifth in the standings in September, have dropped down to 15th after losing six of their last eight games with British media reporting that Pellegrini's job could be in danger if they are unable to arrest their poor form.

"For me the pressure isn't linked to the result," Pellegrini told a news conference ahead of Monday's clash against Arsenal.

"The pressure for me always every game is to do it better, try to play well and win the game. You don't need to be in a bad position to start feeling pressure -- I feel pressure always.

"We need to be confident, trust in the way we work and the way we play. In that way, we try to work every week."

West Ham's dip has coincided with first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski suffering a hip injury in September but the Poland international is closing in on a return.

Arsenal, who are without a permanent manager following the sacking of Unai Emery last week, dropped to 10th after they were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, handing interim boss Freddie Ljungberg his first defeat in his second game.

"It's strange for Arsenal to be in this situation, over the last 20 years we're used to them being in the Champions League, but that's football," Pellegrini said.

"Our advantage will be taken if we play a good game. If we are solid, consistent in defending and creative in attacking, that will influence the result."

