Soccer-Ulsan to face Beijing, Kobe take on Suwon in Asian Champions League

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Former champions Ulsan Hyundai will take on Chinese side Beijing Guoan in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League after the draw for the next round of the continental club competition was made in Doha on Tuesday.

Japan’s Vissel Kobe, currently home to former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta, were drawn to face South Korea’s Suwon Bluewings.

The quarter-finals will be played on Thursday with the semi-finals due to be held three days later.

The teams will meet at Al Janoub Stadium as the competition continues to be held in a biosecure bubble in the Qatari capital after its suspension earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Persepolis awaits in the final after the Iranian side advanced to the decider in October at the end of a centralised event also played in Qatar for teams from the west of the continent.

Ulsan are the only team remaining in the competition to have won the event in its current guise, claiming the title in 2012, and they take on a Beijing side that have advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time.

Kobe are making their debut in the competition while Suwon have twice been crowned Asian champions in the past, winning its predecessor, the Asian Club Championship, in 2001 and 2002.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

