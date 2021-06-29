Soccer-Ukraine snatch extra-time win over Sweden win to advance to Euro 2020 quarters

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDY BUCHANAN

Artem Dovbyk netted in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to claim the last available berth in the European Championship quarter-finals.

Removes second 'win' in headline

GLASGOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Artem Dovbyk netted in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to claim the last available berth in the European Championship quarter-finals.

The two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but the tide of the last-16 game changed when Sweden had defender Marcus Danielson sent off for a studs-up, high challenge nine minutes into extra time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s left-footed half-volley after 27 minutes gave Ukraine the lead but Emil Forsberg equalised when he hit home a deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area two minutes before halftime.

Ukraine now take on England in Saturday’s quarter-final in Rome.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More