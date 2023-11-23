News & Insights

Soccer-Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in Euro playoffs, Wales host Finland

November 23, 2023 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine will a face trip to Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Euro 2024 playoff semi-finals as they seek to make up for the disappointment of missing out on last year's World Cup.

Twenty teams have already sealed their spots in next year's tournament through the qualifying campaign, with 12 nations fighting for three more places. Germany feature as hosts.

Ukraine travel to Bosnia & Herzegovina in a Path B semi-final with the winners hosting either Israel or Iceland.

The Path A semi-finals will feature Wales at home to Finland with the winners then welcoming Poland or Estonia.

Path C's semi-finals feature Georgia at home to Luxembourg and Greece against visiting Kazakhstan with the winners of the Georgia/Luxembourg clash hosting the final.

Ukraine missed out on automatic qualification after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by European champions Italy in their final Group C qualifier.

They missed out on World Cup qualification after losing to Wales in a playoff final.

The one-legged semi-finals will be played on March 21 with the finals to determine which nations go to Germany on March 26.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

