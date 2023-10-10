Soccer-UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028, Italy and Turkey get Euro 2032

By accepting a joint Italy-Turkey bid for Euro 2032 last week, and with Turkey withdrawing from the race for Euro 2028, the hosts for both tournaments were already all but assured.

Turkey's withdrawal from the 2028 race left England, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scotland and Wales as the sole joint bidders for that tournament.

Both sets of bids, however, still needed final approval from UEFA's executive committee that convened on Tuesday.

"Nothing is ever a formality even right until the last minute," said Debbie Hewitt, chair of the English Football Association (FA). "We took nothing for granted."

Hewitt said efforts to organise the tournament had united the five soccer associations.

"There's so many things that you might think might divide, but actually it has really unified," she said. "I think that will be something that we all feel very proud of."

Euro 2028 will be the largest major sporting event the UK and Ireland have ever jointly staged.

Former Welsh international Gareth Bale, who retired in January, said the tournament would boost soccer in Wales.

"I think it's important especially for Wales to keep on the map, to keep pushing forward, to keep trying and better ourselves," he said.

The English FA said some three million tickets would be available for the tournament, more than at any previous European Championship. Matches will be held in stadia with an average capacity of 58,000, it added.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Cécile Mantovani; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((gabrielle.tetrault-farber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.