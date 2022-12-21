Soccer-UEFA warns UK/Ireland Euro 2028 bid - report

Dec 21 (Reuters) - UEFA is growing frustrated over delays in guarantees around the joint UK and Ireland bid to host the 2028 European Championship in 2028, Britain's Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Issues around delaying guarantees for policing, airports, tax exemptions and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have forced European soccer's governing body to warn bid organisers, the paper said.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland submitted in March a joint Expression of Interest to stage the European Championship in 2028.

Turkey is the other candidate to host the tournament, with the decision to be made next September.

UEFA said matters concerning the UK/Ireland bid were being addressed with bid organisers and declined to comment further.

Germany will host the 2024 European Championship.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

