US Markets

Soccer-UEFA to stage women's 'Finalissima' in Europe

Contributor
Tommy Lund Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

A women's 'Finalissima' between the winners of this year's Women's Euro and Copa America Femenina will be played in Europe, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

June 2 (Reuters) - A women's 'Finalissima' between the winners of this year's Women's Euro and Copa America Femenina will be played in Europe, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

UEFA said the date and venue of the event will be announced in due course.

The Women's Euro tournament will be played in England in July, while the Copa America Femenina will be held in Colombia during the same month.

The announcement comes following the men's Finalissima, which was won by Argentina 3-0 against Italy at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular