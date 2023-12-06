News & Insights

Soccer-UEFA introduces expert panel to study ACL injuries in female players

December 06, 2023 — 11:24 am EST

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - UEFA has introduced a women's health expert panel with the goal of gaining a deeper understanding of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries and their occurrence in the women's game, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

The panel has begun crafting an ACL injury awareness questionnaire for all members of the women's football community, aiming to gather insights.

"Addressing the prevalence of ACL injuries in women's football is crucial for the wellbeing of athletes and the advancement of the sport," UEFA Chief Medical Officer Zoran Bahtijarevic said.

Multiple female players, including England's Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, missed the Women's World Cup earlier this year due to significant injuries.

The initiative will form the centrepiece of a wider ACL injury awareness campaign slated to begin in the latter half of 2024.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.