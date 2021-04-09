Soccer-UEFA give four host cities 10 days for more detail

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, April 9 (Reuters) - UEFA have given four European Championship host cities, at risk of being replaced, ten days to come up with further details of their plans for fan access to games after they failed to commit to allowing supporters into the stadiums.

Munich, Rome, Bilbao, Dublin have been given the extra time to come up with more details before a final decision is made at UEFA's executive committee meeting on whether they will remain hosts at Euro 2020.

"The remaining four cities have until 19 April to provide additional information on their plans and final decisions will be made on that date regarding the staging of matches in those four venues," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

The eight other host venues for the tournament, which starts on June 11, had given varying levels of planned or expected capacity as part of their plans.

"Currently, eight host countries have confirmed stadium capacities based on their projections of an improved health situation in their countries in June and July due to a number of factors, including a country’s vaccination rollout, its planned measures for reopening the economy and the projected slow-down in the virus due to warmer season," UEFA said.

Only one city, Budapest, has said it is aiming to have its stadium at full capacity -- the 67,000 capacity Puskas Arena -- albeit with "strict" entry requirements.

St. Petersburg confirmed to UEFA a capacity of 50%, with the possibility of increasing that by the end of April.

Baku has told UEFA if it can offer a capacity of 50%, with the travelling fans of the participating teams required to present a negative COVID-19 test result to enter Azerbaijan.

Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen and Glasgow have confirmed a capacity of 25%-33%, with all but the Scottish city keeping open the option open to raise their levels depending on the development of their mass testing programmes and the overall pandemic situation.

London has confirmed a minimum capacity of 25% for the three group matches and last 16 game it will host but the UK government's 'roadmap' could allow for a much higher capacity for the semi-finals and July 11 final.

(Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Christian Radnedge)

