Soccer-UEFA exco to meet as uncertainty continues

BERN, April 16 (Reuters) - UEFA will hold a meeting of its decision-making executive committee on April 23 with discussions likely to centre on how, when and if the European football season will be able to resume amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The sport has been brought to a standstill by the outbreak with the Euro 2020 competition postponed until next year and both national leagues and continental club competitions on hold.

Football associations, leagues, clubs and players around Europe are debating how to complete seasons and ensure the safety of players and officials.

UEFA, European soccer's governing body, has made it clear that it wants its member associations to complete their domestic seasons rather than abandon them. It also hopes to finish the Champions League and Europa League competitions.

UEFA said in a statement that the meeting, to be preceded on Tuesday by a session for the general secretaries of its 55 member associations, will "discuss the latest developments regarding the impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak on European football."

"The meetings will look at developments across both domestic and European competitions," it added. Both will be held by video conference.

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

((brian.homewood@bluewin.ch;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.