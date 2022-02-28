Soccer-UEFA cancel Gazprom sponsorship deal

Contributor
Simon Evans Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

UEFA have cancelled their sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom, European soccer's governing body said on Monday, reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Updates with official statement

MANCHESTER, Feb 28 (Reuters) - UEFA have cancelled their sponsorship deal with Russian energy company Gazprom, European soccer's governing body said on Monday, reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions. The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024.

The sponsorship deal has been in place since 2012 and has been reported to be worth around 40 million euros per season.

UEFA and FIFA announced on Monday that all Russian national and club teams were suspended from international football.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((simon.evans@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More