Soccer-UAE, Israel leagues sign MOU to bolster cooperation

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The soccer leagues of the United Arab Emirates and Israel signed remotely on Monday a memorandum of understanding to bolster cooperation, state-run Emirati news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Confirming the deal, Israeli soccer league chairman Erez Halfon said he foresaw possible UAE sponsorship for teams in Israel.

"This will take (us) a step forward," he told Army Radio.

The two countries agreed to normalise relations in August under an accord brokered by the United States.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Dan Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans and Hugh Lawson)

