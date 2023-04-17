US Markets

Soccer-U.S. midfielder Ertz signs for NWSL's Angel City FC

Credit: REUTERS/Dustin Safranek

April 17, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - United States midfielder Julie Ertz has signed a one-year deal with National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Angel City FC, the club said on Monday, continuing her surprise comeback after an extended absence from the sport.

Ertz, 31, gave birth in August and earlier this month took the field for the U.S. for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics, with the hope of making the squad for the Women's World Cup, which kicks off in July.

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said a condition of her return to the national team was that she had to be playing for a club side, as she has not been affiliated with a professional team since the Chicago Red Stars in 2021.

"I am so thrilled to be joining one of the most exciting clubs in the world," Ertz said in a statement. "I cannot wait to get to work with the team and finally experience the amazing game-day atmosphere."

The twice U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, who helped the Americans win the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, will be a huge boost for Angel City, whose record stands at 1-1-1.

"Julie is a world-class player who has proven herself time and again at both club and national team levels," said Angel City manager Freya Coombe.

"In addition to her quality on the ball, she will help us defend higher up the field and against opponent transition."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

