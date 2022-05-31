US Markets

Soccer-U.S. firm RedBird close in on deal to buy AC Milan from Elliott

Contributors
Peter Hall Reuters
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIELE MASCOLO

U.S. investment firm RedBird are closing in on a deal to buy Serie A champions AC Milan from hedge fund Elliott, a source at the Italian club told Reuters on Tuesday.

Releads with both parties working on a deal, updates sourcing

May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm RedBird are closing in on a deal to buy Serie A champions AC Milan from hedge fund Elliott, a source at the Italian club told Reuters on Tuesday.

Italian news agency ANSA reported earlier that the sale had been completed but the source said the parties were still working on the deal, with an official announcement unlikely on Tuesday.

RedBird declined to comment on media reports that the deal was done.

Asset manager Investcorp had also been in the running to buy seven-times European champions Milan earlier this month but they could not agree on certain terms, paving the way for Redbird to pursue a deal.

Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier this month that Redbird were nearing a deal worth about 1.3 billion euros ($1.39 billion) to buy Milan.

The Italian side was one of Europe's top clubs under the previous ownership of former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

RedBird, already an investor in Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Premier League soccer club Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball team, also has a controlling stake in French soccer club Toulouse.

Milan clinched their 19th Serie A title on the final day of the season -- their first Scudetto in 11 years.

($1 = 0.9340 euros)

(Reporting by Peter Hall and Rohith Nair; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular