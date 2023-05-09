Soccer-Two million ticket requests for Milan v Inter semi - La Repubblica

News & Insights

May 09, 2023

May 9 (Reuters) - The excitement ahead of the Champions League semi-final between AC Milan and Inter Milan has reached new heights, with Italian newspaper La Repubblica reporting that two million tickets were requested for the first leg on Wednesday.

According to the Italian newspaper, ticket requests were so high that it could have filled the San Siro stadium 26 times over.

For comparison, the city of Milan has a population of about 1.3 million.

The upcoming match between Milan and Inter will mark their fifth encounter in European competition, with Milan boasting an unbeaten record in the previous four matches

The return leg will take place on May 16.

