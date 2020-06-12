Soccer-Two defeats after coronavirus stoppage cost Levski coach his job

US Markets

Coach Petar Hubchev's relationship with 26-times Bulgarian champions Levski Sofia has ended after poor run that culminated in two defeats following the coronavirus stoppage, with the club quickly appointed his successor.

Levski in a statement named former forward and coach Georgi Todorov as the new boss, adding it was negotiating with Hubchev and his assistants to terminate their contracts.

Ex-Hamburger SV and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Hubchev, part of the famous Bulgaria team that reached the 1994 World Cup semi-finals in the United States, took over at Levski in June 2019 after a three-year spell managing Bulgaria's national team.

The 56-year-old was shown the door after Levski suffered a 1-0 home defeat to champions Ludogorets on Friday when the domestic league resumed, before losing 2-0 at Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian Cup semi-final first leg.

Levski have slipped to fourth place in the league with 46 points. Ludogorets top the standings with 58 points, nine ahead of Lokomotiv Plovdiv and CSKA Sofia.

