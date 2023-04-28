Soccer-Turner's late goal earns Man United WSL win over Villa

BIRMINGHAM, Enlgand, April 28 (Reuters) - Manchester United substitute Millie Turner scored a stunning stoppage-time winner to secure a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in a thrilling encounter on Friday that boosted their Women's Super League title hopes.

United stay top on 47 points after 19 games of the 22-game season, six ahead of second-placed Manchester City and seven ahead of Chelsea, but the Blues have three games in hand over the leaders.

It was a tough defeat for Villa, for whom striker Rachel Daly opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a brilliantly-timed looping header from a corner, but Leah Galton's first-time finish brought United back level six minutes later.

The 31-year-old Daly put her side in front again eight minutes before the break, netting her 17th goal of the season to draw level with WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw of Manchester City.

She almost completed her hat-trick on the hour mark but her left-foot shot clipped the crossbar, and instead United drew level as Nikita Parris headed home Hannah Blundell's cross.

With the game heading for a draw, Turner came off the bench in the 87th minute to replace Aoife Mannion, and she headed home a free kick four minutes into stoppage time to snatch what could prove to be a pivotal victory in the title race.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Toby Davis)

