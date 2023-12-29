News & Insights

Soccer-Turkish Super Cup final in Riyadh cancelled amid row - reports

December 29, 2023 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by Daren Butler for Reuters ->

Adds details

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Friday has been cancelled amid a row between the clubs and Saudi authorities, Turkish broadcaster NTV said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the cancellation, which was reported by various media outlets.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce had said they would not play in the final at Al-Awwal Park stadium if they were not allowed to wear t-shirts featuring the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the warm-up ahead of the match.

Turkish media said Saudi officials had rejected this demand, though it was not clear why. The match coincides with the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the secular Turkish Republic.

There had also been media reports that Turkey's national anthem and flag would not be allowed at the final but the Turkish Football Federation earlier said they would feature.

Turkey's sports minister, football federation chief and the heads of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray were holding talks on the situation, state broadcaster TRT said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; editing by Nick Macfie and Ken Ferris)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.