Soccer-Turkish Super Cup final in Riyadh cancelled amid row - reports

Adds details

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Friday has been cancelled amid a row between the clubs and Saudi authorities, Turkish broadcaster NTV said.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the cancellation, which was reported by various media outlets.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce had said they would not play in the final at Al-Awwal Park stadium if they were not allowed to wear t-shirts featuring the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the warm-up ahead of the match.

Turkish media said Saudi officials had rejected this demand, though it was not clear why. The match coincides with the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the secular Turkish Republic.

There had also been media reports that Turkey's national anthem and flag would not be allowed at the final but the Turkish Football Federation earlier said they would feature.

Turkey's sports minister, football federation chief and the heads of Fenerbahce and Galatasaray were holding talks on the situation, state broadcaster TRT said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; editing by Nick Macfie and Ken Ferris)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.