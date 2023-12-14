News & Insights

Soccer-Turkish club president given permanent ban for punching referee

Credit: REUTERS/DEPO PHOTOS

December 14, 2023 — 03:15 pm EST

Written by Tuvan Gumrukcu for Reuters ->

Adds details and background

ISTANBUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Thursday its disciplinary board had imposed a permanent ban on Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca for punching a referee after a game in the country's top soccer league.

The TFF board also ruled that Ankaragucu, a club in the top-tier Super Lig, should pay a two-million-lira ($69,000) fine and would play five home games without fans as a result of the unrest involving fans and club officials.

Various other Ankaragucu officials received bans, cautions and fines in relation to Monday's incident.

At the end of their home match against Rizespor, Koca went on to the pitch and punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after Rizespor scored a 97th-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw. Meler was then kicked while lying on the pitch.

Koca was arrested the next day and the soccer federation immediately suspended all matches. It has since decided that games will resume next Tuesday after a one-week suspension.

Meler was released from an Ankara hospital on Wednesday with a swollen and darkened eye but no other health issues.

($1 = 28.9520 liras)

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Clare Fallon)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.