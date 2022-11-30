World Markets

Soccer-Tunisia fans whistle at French anthem at World Cup game

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 30, 2022 — 10:04 am EST

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Some Tunisian fans whistled at the French national anthem when it was played at the Education City stadium before kickoff in the World Cup Group D game between France and Tunisia on Wednesday.

In 2008, supporters at the Stade de France whistled at "La Marseillaise" ahead of a friendly game between France and Tunisia, a former French colony which gained independence in 1956.

