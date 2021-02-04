Soccer-Tuchel's good start continues as Chelsea beat Spurs

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thomas Tuchel continued his impressive start as Chelsea manager by getting the better of Jose Mourinho in a 1-0 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday courtesy of Jorginho's first-half penalty.

German Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard last week, has now seen his side take seven points from his three Premier League games in charge with no goals conceded.

Jorginho's 24th-minute penalty, awarded for a clumsy foul on Timo Werner by Eric Dier, did not do justice to Chelsea's domination of a Tottenham side who have now lost three league games in a row for the first time since 2012.

Chelsea had numerous chances to stretch their lead after the break with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount going close, although Tottenham striker Carlos Vinicius, playing in place of the injured Harry Kane, headed one glorious late chance wide.

Chelsea were well worth the victory that lifted them into sixth spot with 36 points from 22 games while Mourinho's Tottenham, who topped the table in December, have slumped to eighth on 33 points.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

