Soccer-Tuchel's good start continues as Chelsea beat Spurs

Contributor
Martyn Herman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLIVE ROSE

Thomas Tuchel continued his impressive start as Chelsea manager by getting the better of Jose Mourinho in a 1-0 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday courtesy of Jorginho's first-half penalty.

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thomas Tuchel continued his impressive start as Chelsea manager by getting the better of Jose Mourinho in a 1-0 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday courtesy of Jorginho's first-half penalty.

German Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard last week, has now seen his side take seven points from his three Premier League games in charge with no goals conceded.

Jorginho's 24th-minute penalty, awarded for a clumsy foul on Timo Werner by Eric Dier, did not do justice to Chelsea's domination of a Tottenham side who have now lost three league games in a row for the first time since 2012.

Chelsea had numerous chances to stretch their lead after the break with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount going close, although Tottenham striker Carlos Vinicius, playing in place of the injured Harry Kane, headed one glorious late chance wide.

Chelsea were well worth the victory that lifted them into sixth spot with 36 points from 22 games while Mourinho's Tottenham, who topped the table in December, have slumped to eighth on 33 points.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters