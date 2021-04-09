Soccer-Traore fires late winner as Wolves beat Fulham 1-0

Adds quotes, details

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore struck deep into stoppage time to give his side a 1-0 win at Fulham that leaves the Londoners languishing in the bottom three of the Premier League with six games left to play.

The first decent chance fell to Fulham midway through the first half as Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed just wide.

That miss was indicative of Fulham's season-long struggle in attack, where they have managed 24 goals in 32 league games, and only bottom side Sheffield United have scored fewer.

Wolves had a goal ruled out on the stroke of halftime by VAR when Daniel Podence was judged to have been offside before he crossed for Willian Jose to send a powerful header past Alphonse Areola.

Roman Saiss had a great chance to put Wolves ahead in the 68th minute after Traore was brought down just outside the box, but he narrowly failed to hit the target with the resulting free kick.

The home side pressed forward in the second half but it was Traore who came up trumps, breaking away late and blasting the ball homefrom a tight angle to leave the Fulham players in despair.

The goal was Traore's first in the Premier League since scoring against Manchester City in December 2019, ending a run of 48 league games without a goal.

"I am so happy. We needed the points, it has been tough for us ... If I can help the team the best I can, I will. I trust in my quality," Traore told BT Sport.

The defeat leaves Fulham in 18th place in the table with 26 points, three behind 17th-placed Newcastle United who have two games in hand, while Wolves are 12th on 38 points.

The players had walked on to the pitch wearing black armbands and observed a two-minute silence to mark the passing of Prince Philip.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

