Soccer-Traore fires late winner as Wolves beat Fulham 1-0

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore struck deep into stoppage time to give his side a 1-0 win at Fulham that leaves the Londoners languishing in the bottom three of the Premier League with six games left to play.

With the players wearing black armbands and two minutes of silence observed to mark the passing of Prince Philip, the first decent chance fell to Fulham midway through the first half as Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed just wide.

Wolves had a goal ruled out on the stroke of halftime by VAR when Daniel Podence was judged to have been offside before he crossed for Willian Jose to send a powerful header past Alphonse Areola.

The home side pressed forward in the second half but it was Traore who came up trumps, breaking away late and blasting the ball home to leave Fulham in 18th place in the table with 26 points, three behind 17th-placed Newcastle United.

Wolves are 12th on 38.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

