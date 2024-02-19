Soccer-Traore, Diatta banned following Cup of Nations outbursts

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mali captain Hamari Traore and Senegal winger Krepin Diatta have been suspended for an effective two matches each following their respective tempestuous reactions to exits at the hands of hosts Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ivorians defeated Senegal on penalties in the last 16, with Diatta incensed over what he perceived to be incorrect calls from the match officials.

He described the Confederation of African Football as "corrupt" and was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute which also carried a fine of $10,000.

Ivory Coast went on to beat Mali 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals following which Traore confronted Egyptian referee Mohamed Adel and had to be led away by team mates following a scuffle. He was found guilty of unsporting conduct.

Both players were banned for four games, half of which are suspended for 12 months.

Mali’s football federation received a $10,000 fine, while the Senegalese and Ivorian federations were fined $5,000 each.

The next competitive fixtures for Senegal and Mali are a pair of 2026 World Cup qualifiers taking place in June.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.