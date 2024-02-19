News & Insights

World Markets

Soccer-Traore, Diatta banned following Cup of Nations outbursts

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

February 19, 2024 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Mali captain Hamari Traore and Senegal winger Krepin Diatta have been suspended for an effective two matches each following their respective tempestuous reactions to exits at the hands of hosts Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ivorians defeated Senegal on penalties in the last 16, with Diatta incensed over what he perceived to be incorrect calls from the match officials.

He described the Confederation of African Football as "corrupt" and was found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute which also carried a fine of $10,000.

Ivory Coast went on to beat Mali 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals following which Traore confronted Egyptian referee Mohamed Adel and had to be led away by team mates following a scuffle. He was found guilty of unsporting conduct.

Both players were banned for four games, half of which are suspended for 12 months.

Mali’s football federation received a $10,000 fine, while the Senegalese and Ivorian federations were fined $5,000 each.

The next competitive fixtures for Senegal and Mali are a pair of 2026 World Cup qualifiers taking place in June.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.