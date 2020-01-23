Soccer-Tranmere oust Watford to face Man United in FA Cup fourth round

Tranmere Rovers substitute Paul Mullin scored an extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Premier League side Watford on Thursday to set up an FA Cup fourth-round clash with heavyweights Manchester United on Sunday.
