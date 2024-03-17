Soccer-Trabzonspor fans storm pitch, brawl after home loss to Fenerbahce

ANKARA, March 17 (Reuters) - Fans of Turkey's Trabzonspor stormed the pitch and brawled with security forces and players from visiting Fenerbahce after their team lost 3-2 on Sunday, in the latest incident in a league that has been marred by controversy this season.

Brazilian midfielder Fred scored twice in the first period to give Fenerbahce, who are second in the Super Lig two points behind rivals Galatasaray, a halftime lead over Trabzonspor.

Macedonian midfielder Enis Bardhi curled in a free kick after 63 minutes for Trabzonspor and Trezeguet equalised with a penalty in the 78th.

Fenerbahce's Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi scored an 87th-minute winner as tensions ran high between the two teams, who have a history of chaotic encounters, and with fans hurling objects onto the field.

Fenerbahce's players celebrated in the centre of the pitch after the final whistle.

A supporter ran onto the field and fought with Fenerbahce defender Bright Osayi-Samuel. Video footage showed Osayi-Samuel swinging a fist towards the fan, while Batshuayi could be seen kicking out at supporters as security forces tried to intervene.

Dozens more then stormed the pitch, as security forces tried to shield Fenerbahce players running off the field.

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal said his players had not provoked fans and that his team was attacked, while Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci said the events at the end were upsetting.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya later said on social media platform X that authorities had launched an investigation into the end of the match brawl and to identify the fans who had stormed the pitch.

"Above all, sport is gentlemanship. It is never acceptable for violence to take place on football pitches," he said.

The incident comes after a series of other controversies in the Turkish league this season, including an attack on a referee by a club president, the postponement of a domestic cup final in Saudi Arabia, and several protests of refereeing decisions.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ken Ferris)

