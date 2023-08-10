Soccer-Tottenham accept Bayern Munich offer for striker Kane - reports

updates with reports, details

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - German champions Bayern Munich on Thursday reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of England captain Harry Kane, according to several English and German media.

Bayern, who did not comment on the reports, have been trying to sign the striker for months with any deal worth around an estimated 100 million euros ($110.19 million).

Should the deal be sealed it would be the biggest transfer in Bundesliga history. German media said the clubs were preparing the contracts but the player still had to pass a medical in Munich.

The Bavarians, who won the league for a record 11th successive time last season, have been desperate to bring Kane in as they look to boost their attack and battle for the Champions League title once more.

The Athletic website reported it was now up to Kane, who has one more year on his Tottenham deal, to accept the German club's offer.

Bayern kick off their season on Saturday with the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga starts next week with Bayern facing Werder Bremen on Aug. 18.

