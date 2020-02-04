Soccer-Torino sack Mazzarri, former academy coach Longo to take over

(Adds details) Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italian side Torino have parted ways with manager Walter Mazzarri after a run of four defeats in all competitions and replaced him with Moreno Longo, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Mazzarri, who took charge at Torino in January 2018, leaves with the club 12th in the Serie A standings after a series of heavy losses, including a 7-0 thrashing at home by Atalanta last month. "President Urbano Cairo and coach Walter Mazzarri, after a thorough analysis of the current situation, have decided to end their professional relationship," the club said in a statement http://torinofc.it/en/news/04/02/2020/torino-and-mazzarri-part-ways_23704. "The club wishes to thank the coach and all of his staff for the commitment, fairness, and professionalism shown in these last two years." Torino finished seventh last season to qualify for the Europa League qualifiers but were beaten in both legs by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the playoffs. Longo is a former Torino player who came through the club's youth system and has also been in charge of the club's youth team in the past. The 43-year-old's last job was with Frosinone, who he helped promote to the top flight in 2018 before he was sacked in December after the club won only once in 16 league games. Torino host Sampdoria in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER ITALY TOR/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

