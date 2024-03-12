Soccer-Tight race fuelling City title bid, says Walker

adds quotes and details

March 12 (Reuters) - Aclose three horse title race is great for the Premier League and should motivate Manchester City to go after a fourth successive league title as they sit one point behind the top two teams, City defender Kyle Walker said.

City, who have won three league titles in a row since the 2020-21 season, shared a point at Anfield on Sunday that left them in third place on 63 points. Arsenal lead with 64 points and Liverpool are in second place on goal difference.

There are 10 games left to be played in the season. City host title rivals Arsenal on March 31, the same day that Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion, which could further reshuffle the standings.

"There's so much football and key, important games to play," Walker told the club's website after the draw at Anfield.

"It’s great for the Premier League - to have three teams so close, at the top of their game with great players, it’s a great spectacle.

"We need to make sure we're there and fighting until the end. To win four (league titles in a row) which no one has ever done, that's what we are striving for - that's our hunger."

City host Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher and Christian Radnedge)

