Soccer-Thuram completes France's World Cup squad

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram was called up to play the World Cup with France, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The 25-year-old is the 26th player who will make the trip to Qatar, where France will be looking to retain their title.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Thuram

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by William Maclean)

