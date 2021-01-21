Soccer-Three AC Milan players return after coronavirus all-clear

ROME, Jan 21 (Reuters) - AC Milan players Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic and Theo Hernandez are available for selection again after their latest coronavirus tests, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

Croatia forward Rebic and Bosnia midfielder Krunic have made a full recovery from the virus and received negative results, while defender Hernandez was found to have received a false positive test on Sunday.

“AC Milan announces that both Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic underwent a molecular swab test with negative results and this morning had the medical exams required to resume professional activity,” a club statement read.

“Further examinations have shown that Theo Hernandez was a ‘false positive’. The documentation has been provided to the health authorities and the player can now resume training.”

Krunic and Rebic have been absent since Jan.6, while Hernandez missed Milan’s 2-0 win at Cagliari on Monday after receiving his positive test.

Stefano Pioli’s side, who are three points clear at the top of the Serie A table, face Atalanta next on Saturday.

