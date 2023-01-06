US Markets

Soccer-Thorns' Smith voted U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

January 06, 2023 — 01:44 pm EST

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) MVP Sophia Smith was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the sport's governing body said on Friday, after scoring 11 goals for the national team last year.

The 22-year-old forward helped the Portland Thorns to their third NWSL final and scored three braces in international matches. She also scored a hat-trick against Uzbekistan in a friendly match in April.

"Obviously this is surreal, and I’m super humbled," Smith said in a statement. "I appreciate everyone holding me to such high standards day in and day out."

She is the youngest to win the honour since Mia Hamm in 1994 when the striker was also 22.

Smith is widely expected to feature in the upcoming World Cup, where the Americans will battle for an unprecedented third successive title. She is not in the squad for a pair of friendlies this month in New Zealand, however, as she recovers from injury.

"She is a special player with special qualities, but the best thing is that has the humbleness, work ethic and drive to keep developing all aspects of her game," said U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.