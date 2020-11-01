Soccer-The team makes me feel young - Ibrahimovic

Adds details

UDINE, Italy, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic's team mates make him feel young, the 39-year-old said after his seventh league goal of the season gave AC Milan a 2-1 win at Udinese and kept him top of the Serie A scoring chart on Sunday.

The Swede has inspired a revival since arriving at the club in January, surprising almost everyone except himself.

"With my confidence, I expected it," he said after helping Milan stay top of Serie A. "It's not been perfect, I missed a few penalties and a few too many chances. But things are fine."

"We are a young team, I raise the average a little but they make me feel young. We work hard, we believe in something and we train well. They are so hungry, so eager, never satisfied in the match or in a training session."

"We believe in what we do," he added. "The coach is doing a great job and the team follows him, so everything is easier."

Coach Stefano Pioli agreed that Ibrahimovic had been fundamental in Milan's improvement although he emphasised that they were not a one-man team.

"We shouldn't attribute the win just to Ibrahimovic's goal," he said. "I believe that my team achieved a victory on merit thanks to their overall performance."

Pioli also played down title talk. "We're still at the beginning," he said. "We mustn't think about the title, but about the journey."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon and David Evans)

