Soccer-Tevez named coach of Argentine side Rosario Central

June 21 (Reuters) - Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has been appointed as manager of Argentine top-tier side Rosario Central, the club said on Tuesday.

The former Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus player signed a 12-month contract with the club in what is his first senior coaching role.

The 38-year-old retired from playing in 2021 following his third spell at Boca Juniors, the club where he began his senior career 20 years earlier.

He made his international debut for Argentina in 2004 against Ecuador, earning a total of 76 caps and scoring 13 goals.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge)

