Soccer-Ten-man Milan grab 2-1 win at Roma

ROME, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ten-man AC Milan beat AS Roma 2-1 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao at Stadio Olimpico on Friday to move a provisional three points clear at the top of Serie A.

French striker Giroud put the visitors ahead in the ninth minute by calmly converting a penalty after goalkeeper Rui Patricio had brought down Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Winger Leao extended Milan's lead three minutes after the break, firing Davide Calabria's lofted cross in off the post with an acrobatic first-time finish.

Milan went down to 10 men after an hour when defender Fikayo Tomori was shown a second yellow card and Roma pulled a goal back in stoppage time through Leonardo Spinazzola but it was too little, too late to rescue a point for Jose Mourinho's side. (Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk) ((anita.kobylinska@tr.com; +48 58 769 65 38;)) Keywords: SOCCER ITALY ROM MIL/REPORT (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.