Soccer-Tedesco takes over as Leipzig coach until 2023

Karolos Grohmann Reuters
BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domenico Tedesco was appointed head coach at RB Leipzig on Thursday, four days after the departure of American Jesse Marsch, the club said.

The 36-year-old Tedesco, who previously coached Schalke 04 and Spartak Moscow, has signed a contract to 2023 and will be on the bench for Saturday's league game at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach.

A former youth coach at Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart, Italian-born Tedesco has limited Bundesliga experience, having spent less than two seasons at Schalke. He left Spartak earlier this year.

Marsch left after Leipzig, Champions League semi-finalists in 2020 and Bundesliga runners-up last season, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin last week, a third consecutive league loss that left them 11th in the standings.

The club, despite missing out on the Champions League knockout stage, earned a spot in the Europa League with a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

