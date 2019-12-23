Soccer-Tebas reelected La Liga president for third stint

BARCELONA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Javier Tebas was reelected president of La Liga on Monday with a four-year mandate, after running unopposed.
Tebas has led the Spanish football league since 2013 and resigned earlier in December to trigger new elections.
"Following the presentation of a single candidacy for the presidency ... and this being valid, Javier Tebas is definitively named president of La Liga for a period of four years, without the need to hold an extraordinary general assembly," La Liga said in a statement.
Tebas previously stood down in 2016 before being reelected unopposed.
(Reporting by Rik Sharma Editing by Leslie Adler)
