Soccer-Talking-points from the Bundesliga weekend

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend:

KIMMICH INJURY

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich underwent meniscus surgery on Sunday and will be sidelined until January after the Germany international was injured in their 3-2 victory over title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

"We are glad that Joshua will be back in a few weeks," said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. "We will give him the strongest support for his recovery."

The 25-year-old, one of the most consistent performers for the European champions, hurt his right knee as he tripped Erling Haaland to stop the Dortmund striker breaking away in the 35th minute.

Kimmich was also in Germany’s squad for the Nations League games at home to Ukraine on Nov. 14 and away to Spain three days later.

KRUSE REVIVAL

Max Kruse's Bundesliga career looked to be over when he moved to Turkey last year following 13 years with Werder Bremen, Freiburg, VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach among other teams.

But the 32-year-old versatile striker, who often angered club bosses and coaches with his late-night poker games, flashy cars or love of chocolate spread, looks far from done and has so far played a sensational season since returning to Germany with Union Berlin.

On Sunday he matched the all-time league record for most successful penalties in a row (16 out of 16 Bundesliga spot kicks) while also assisting two more goals in their 5-0 demolition of Arminia Bielefeld.

In the last two games alone he played a part in seven of their eight goals.

"You can see really well how both profit from each other. The team from Max and Max from the team," coach Urs Fischer said, praising his player's experience and creativity.

ALARIO GOALS

Argentinian striker Lucas Alario has been equally effective, scoring seven goals so far for Bayer Leverkusen this season and matching the club record for most goals in the first seven games of a campaign.

Alario, who played second fiddle to Kevin Volland since arriving in 2017, has scored at least twice in their last three matches, including two in their big game 4-3 victory over in-form Gladbach to carry Leverkusen into fourth place.

His good run, however, was only made possible after first-choice striker Patrick Schick, who replaced Volland, suffered an injury last month.

With Schick set to return in the next few days, coach Peter Bosz will have the luxury of choice.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ed Osmond)

