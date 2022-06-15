Soccer-Taiwan condemns Qatar for 'politicising' World Cup amid China spat

By Wednesday, the online system was listing "Taiwan, Province of China", terminology that equally angers Taiwan's government and many of its people, though it did also include a Taiwanese flag, a symbol anathema to China's government.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said it was "unacceptable to belittle our country" and they were looking for organisers to make an "immediate correction of their ways".

"The Foreign Ministry again calls on the organisers of the World Cup to not allow improper political factors to interfere with simple sports activities and tarnish sporting venues that value fair competition and emphasise the spirit of the athletes," she added.

Organisers should let sports be sports and give fans around the world "a clean World Cup football event".

There was no immediate response to the comments from World Cup organisers. The Qatar government's communication office was not immediately responding to request for comment.

Taiwan competes at most international sporting events, like the Olympics, as "Chinese Taipei" to avoid political problems with Beijing.

Taiwan has no diplomatic relations with Qatar, which, like most countries, only recognises China's government.

China, seeking to assert its sovereignty claims, has been stepping up pressure for countries and foreign companies to refer to Taiwan as part of China in official documents and on websites, often using the wording "Taiwan, Province of China", or "Taiwan, China".

Taiwan has never played at the World Cup finals and crashed out in the second round of Asian nations qualifying for the 2022 tournament last year after losing all eight matches.

