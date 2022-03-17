Soccer-Tahiti v Vanuatu World Cup qualifier postponed due to COVID-19

March 17 (Reuters) - A World Cup qualifying match between Tahiti and Vanuatu set to be played on Thursday in Doha, Qatar has been rescheduled due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the Vanuatu camp, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) said.

The match was part of an eight-team tournament to decide which team advance to an intercontinental playoff for a place at this year's World Cup finals.

"The tests were conducted prior to the Vanuatu squad departing their team hotel for the stadium," OFC said. "Vanuatu would not have had enough players to field a team."

The winners of the March 17-30 competition will face the fourth-placed team from the CONCACAF region, which features sides from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Oceania does not have an automatic place at the finals.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond) ((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOCCER WORLDCUP OCEANIA/

