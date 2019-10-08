Soccer-Tah, Gundogan ruled out, Reus doubtful against Argentina-Loew

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Germany's Jonathan Tah and Ilkay Gundogan were ruled out for Wednesday's friendly international against Argentina, while Marco Reus is doubtful, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday, keeping expectations low for his makeshift team.

The Germans are without close to a dozen players, including injured Toni Kroos, Leroy Sane, Antonio Ruediger, Timo Werner Leon Goretzka and Matthias Ginter among other.

Tah has now joined the list, sidelined with a cold, while Gundogan could still recover from a muscle injury and be fit for Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia, Loew said.

"You just have to live with that. It is not a situation I wished and would want. It is not an ideal situation. It is rare to have so many absences."

The coach said Reus, who was nursing a minor knee injury, would train later on Tuesday.

"We will have to see. He will train this evening and then we will see if it makes sense to use him tomorrow," he said.

Germany, who travel to Estonia in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday, are sitting top of Group C on 12 points from five matches, after losing to Netherlands in September. Northern Ireland are second on goal difference.

Loew called up Robin Koch and Sebastian Rudy late on Monday, reacting to a string of earlier withdrawals. "They will join the team this afternoon," Loew said.

"It is a tense situation and not a happy one. It will be difficult to have high expectations from the team. But the team will be engaged and serious because Argentina are a tough opponent."

Argentina also have their share of absences, including world footballer of the year Lionel Messi as well as Angel Di Maria and Sergio Aguero.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

